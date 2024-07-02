Close
Police in Mesa create new way to report use of illegal fireworks

Jul 2, 2024, 4:35 AM

PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department has developed a new method for its residents to report the use of illegal fireworks.

Starting this week, citizens can report the use of illegal fireworks through the city’s official website (mesaaz.gov).

To make a report, go to mesaaz.gov and locate the following tabs: “Residents” then “Police” then “Report Fireworks.”

From this point, residents can submit a request or create an anonymous request before they submit a complaint. This will create an email that is sent to a specific mailbox.

The fireworks mailbox is constantly monitored to ensure no complaints are missed.

Once a complaint is verified by police, officers will be dispatched to the area to investigate.

To further combat illegal firework activity, Mesa police officers have been assigned to firework specific calls for service on the Fourth of July.

Plus, the Mesa police and fire departments will continue to inspect tents from which fireworks are sold.

