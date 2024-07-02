PHOENIX — The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria has welcomed several new restaurants and retailers to the center in recent months and it will see more openings by the end of the year.

Seven tenants have opened in the past month and another five are scheduled to begin business in the coming months at the shopping center located at Lake Pleasant and Happy Valley parkways.

Vestar, which owns and manages the center, expects it to be 100% full by spring of next year.

“Our new tenants highlight the promise of Peoria and its remarkable growth in recent years,” Jeff Axtell, executive vice president of Vestar, said in a press release.

“With a growing population comes the need for more jobs, amenities and consumer options and we are thrilled that The Shops at Lake Pleasant will provide all of these for Peoria residents and visitors alike.”

What new businesses have opened at The Shops at Lake Pleasant?

Fast food chain Raising Cane’s, brunch spot Over Easy and Tropical Smoothie are the food options that have recently opened at the center.

Reformed Pilates, European Wax Center and Visionworks are other retailers that have opened recently.

The center’s newest tenant, Restore Fitness, opened Friday.

What businesses are coming to The Shops at Lake Pleasant in the future?

The next business to open is Handel’s Ice Cream, which is slated to open some time this month.

Vestar said Salad and Go, OHM Fitness, In-N-Out and Classic & Fancy Nails are scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The final businesses in the center to open will be Honor Health and Christian Brothers Automotive in the spring of 2025.

