PHOENIX — A woman turned herself in Saturday after allegedly shooting and killing another woman earlier that morning, Phoenix Police said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Teayanna Minter, turned herself in at the Glendale Police Department. Phoenix Police took her into custody later and booked her into Maricopa County Jail for second-degree murder

At 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers got there, they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Ta’Janae Carter, died after being taken to a hospital.

