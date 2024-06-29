Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Zoo announces death of African lion named Boboo

Jun 29, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

African lion Boboo...

African lion Boboo. (Photo provided by Phoenix Zoo.)

(Photo provided by Phoenix Zoo.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the death of Boboo, its beloved African male lion.

The zoo announced Saturday that Boboo, pronounced Bah-boo, was humanely euthanized on Friday.

Boboo, who was 8-years-old, was anesthetized Friday morning for an exam due to rapid weight loss, intermittent interest in food and progressive lethargy.

According to a press release issued by the zoo, he had not been responding to medical treatment.

Surgery revealed what appeared to be an aggressive form of cancer involving both of Boboo’s kidneys and his spleen.

Given the severity of his condition, veterinarians and zoo staff members decided to humanely euthanize Boboo.

Boboo, who had been given an annual exam in May and was given a clean bill of health, came to the Phoenix Zoo in 2019 from the Columbus Zoo.

He recently bred with the zoo’s female African lion, Zuri, resulting in two cubs that were born on June 3.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

