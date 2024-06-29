Close
ARIZONA NEWS

I-17 will be closed Monday night south of Flagstaff for bridge work

Jun 29, 2024, 1:00 PM

Interstate 17...

(Photo provided by ADOT.)

(Photo provided by ADOT.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed in both directions for 10 hours near exit 337 south of Flagstaff starting Monday at 7 p.m. for bridge construction.

Traffic will detour along the off-ramps and on-ramps at the J.W. Powell interchange during the overnight closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews are building a bridge to carry J.W. Powell Boulevard over the interstate.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge when approaching the project’s work zones near Pulliam Airport and Fort Tuthill Park.

A 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place during the closure, which will last until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The $8.2 million project to add the new bridge is scheduled for completion this fall.

The existing bridge will be removed after traffic is shifted to the new structure later this year.

