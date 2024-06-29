PHOENIX — Coffee and donut company Dunkin’ plans to open a new location in Youngtown on Monday morning.

As part of a grand-opening ceremony, the first 100 customers in line starting at 7:30 a.m. will be awarded free coffee for a year (four free medium hot/iced coffees per month).

The new Dunkin’ is located at 11121 Grand Ave., just west of 111th Avenue. Youngtown is approximately 24 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

The new location will feature a drive-thru, a modern design and in-store innovations. These include a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffee, a mobile order drive-thru lane and free WIFI and charging stations.

The Youngtown Dunkin’ will employ approximately 30 people, who join a team of more than 5,000 Arizonans employed at Dunkin’ locations across the state.

Youngtown mayor Michael LeVault and other town officials are scheduled to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m. on Monday and then go behind the counter to help welcome customers.

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and teachers can grab a free medium coffee and donut all day long at the new location, according to a press release.

Dunkin’, formerly Dunkin’ Donuts, was founded in 1950. It features more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets.

