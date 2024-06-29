Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Grand opening of Dunkin’ location in Youngtown set for Monday morning

Jun 29, 2024, 9:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')...

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Coffee and donut company Dunkin’ plans to open a new location in Youngtown on Monday morning.

As part of a grand-opening ceremony, the first 100 customers in line starting at 7:30 a.m. will be awarded free coffee for a year (four free medium hot/iced coffees per month).

The new Dunkin’ is located at 11121 Grand Ave., just west of 111th Avenue. Youngtown is approximately 24 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

The new location will feature a drive-thru, a modern design and in-store innovations. These include a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffee, a mobile order drive-thru lane and free WIFI and charging stations.

The Youngtown Dunkin’ will employ approximately 30 people, who join a team of more than 5,000 Arizonans employed at Dunkin’ locations across the state.

Youngtown mayor Michael LeVault and other town officials are scheduled to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m. on Monday and then go behind the counter to help welcome customers.

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and teachers can grab a free medium coffee and donut all day long at the new location, according to a press release.

Dunkin’, formerly Dunkin’ Donuts, was founded in 1950. It features more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

African lion Boboo...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo announces death of African lion named Boboo

Staff members at the Phoenix Zoo are mourning the death of Boboo, the zoo's beloved African male lion.

1 hour ago

Gerber's 2024 Photo Search winner "Sonny" smiling...

Payne Moses

Young royalty: Goodyear’s ‘Sonny’ named 2024 Gerber Baby, photo contest winner

Gerber unveiled one-year-old and Goodyear, Arizona resident Akil McLeod as the winner of its 14th annual Photo Search and named him the 2024 Gerber Baby, according to a presser released on June 25, 2024.

5 hours ago

Margherita pizza taken out of oven...

Payne Moses

‘Worth a pilgrimage’: Pizzeria Bianco makes New York Times’ top pizza joints in the United States

Local Italian restaurant Pizzeria Bianco was featured in a New York Times' piece "22 of the Best Pizza Places in the United States" published on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of Vale Student Housing, a 277-unit project that was recommended for approva...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Potential replacement for Moxy Hotel moves forward in Tempe

A proposal to build student housing for Arizona State University students in place of a hotel has cleared a checkpoint.

7 hours ago

Collision involving two vehicles leaves Phoenix pedestrian dead...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

A pedestrian died after a Wednesday collision involving two vehicles in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

16 hours ago

Arson detectives are investigating a house fire in Phoenix that left a 66-year-old man dead. (Phoen...

KTAR.com

Arson detectives investigating death of 66-year-old man in Phoenix house fire

Arson detectives with the Phoenix Fire Department are investigating a house fire that left a man dead on Friday.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Grand opening of Dunkin’ location in Youngtown set for Monday morning