Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New downtown light rail station named after former Phoenix mayor

Jun 28, 2024, 4:00 PM

The Central Station mixed-use development in downtown Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal...

The Central Station mixed-use development in downtown Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY GREG BARR/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A downtown transit station that’s part of a 1 million-square-foot development featuring two residential towers with 100,000 square feet of overall retail and office space will be named after former Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to name the light rail station attached to the Central Station project after the former mayor, who is now a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing District 4.

The Central Station development on the north side of Van Buren Street between Central and First avenues is on track to be open by the summer of 2025 with housing options for students and traditional renters ready to move in by the 2025-26 school year. The two residential towers are 22 stories and 33 stories tall, respectively. The project celebrating its topping out in May.

The development team includes Houston-based Medistar Corp., Pennsylvania-based GMH Communities and CBRE Investment Management.

The Central Station project, which has been in the works for several years, will serve as an anchor for Civic Space Park between the two light rail stations along Central Avenue. The main light rail station will now be called Greg Stanton Central Station.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

With a squarish profile and almost-comically large tires, the Sherp can boldly go where other rescu...

Kevin Stone

Meet the Sherp, Coconino County’s new all-terrain search and rescue beast

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office added an amphibious all-terrain utility vehicle known as a Sherp to its search and rescue arsenal.

4 hours ago

Campers roast marshmallows over a campfire. Officials are adjusting the fire restrictions around Ar...

Kevin Stone

Several Arizona recreation areas easing fire restrictions after getting rain

Several Arizona recreation areas are easing fire restrictions after recent monsoon rainfall reduced the risk of wildfires.

5 hours ago

Three Mexican migrants found dead after exhaustive search...

KTAR.com

3 Mexican migrants found dead in southern Arizona desert

Three Mexican migrants died from the summer heat in the Sonoran Desert, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How should Democrats feel about Joe Biden’s performance in the CNN Presidential Debate?

How should Democrats feel about Joe Biden’s performance in the CNN Presidential Debate? Mike Broomhead explains.

7 hours ago

Medical emergencies clarification Arizona abortion...

KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes issues opinion clarifying Arizona abortion law

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued an opinion to clarify what medical emergencies allow doctors to perform abortions on Thursday.

8 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What would it look like if the Democratic Party chose a different candidate over President Biden?

What would it look like if the Democratic Party chose a different candidate over President Biden? Mike Broomhead explores the possibility. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

New downtown light rail station named after former Phoenix mayor