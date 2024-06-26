Watch: Maricopa County Sheriff Republican debate

PHOENIX — Three candidates squared off in the Maricopa County Sheriff Republican debate on June 26.

Frank Milstead, Jerry Sheridan and Frank Crawford made their cases on why they should hold the position.

Paul Penzone, a Democrat, previously held the position but stepped down with nearly a year left in his second term in January to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Who are the Republican candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff?

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Milstead as Department of Public Safety director in February 2015. After five years, Milstead retired in 2020.

Prior to working for DPS, Milstead was chief of the Mesa Police Department for five years. He spent 25 years with the Phoenix Police Department before his job in Mesa.

Sheridan ran for the position in 2020 and was former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s longtime chief deputy.

Crawford served multiple roles within the Glendale Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2021.

