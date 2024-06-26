PHOENIX – The MercBar is closing its doors after 28 years at Esplanade in Phoenix. The cocktail bar will have its last night celebration on Saturday.

“Too many people to thank, too many stories to tell and too many tears to be shed trying,” owner Rick Phillips said on Instagram.

The upscale lounge, known for its specialty cocktails, was named after the original MercBar on Mercer Street in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

“None of this would have happened without John McDonald and his vision and dream to open a bar in SoHo NYC, and the good fortune we all had to participate and contribute to building an iconic brand that has also launched the careers of many of today’s stars and bars.

“There are soon to be announced new plans in the works for the space as well as much more we are bringing to the Esplanade this Fall.”

The dark-aesthetic themed bar near 24th Street and Camelback Road underwent a three-month renovation in 2019 and reopened later that year, according to ABC15.

After renovating, the swanky space swapped out its tables and chairs for comforting couches, chairs and coffee tables, while more dark paint was added.

The bar will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 2 a.m. on its final night.

