Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Maricopa County Sheriff Democratic debate

Jun 25, 2024, 4:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two candidates squared off in the Maricopa County Sheriff Democratic debate on June 25.

Interim Sheriff Russ Skinner and challenger Tyler Kamp made their cases on why they should hold the position.

Paul Penzone previously held the position but stepped down with nearly a year left in his second term in January to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Who are the Democratic candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff?

Skinner was Penzone’s deputy sheriff and served as acting sheriff for about a month until the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed him as interim sheriff in February.

RELATED STORIES

He joined the agency in 1990 and had been chief deputy, overseeing all administrative duties and operations, since 2018.

Skinner reportedly changed his party affiliation after Penzone announced his resignation in October 2023.

Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

His tenure with the Phoenix Police Department included time as a shift commander, gang enforcement sergeant and homicide detective.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Clean Elections Photo)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona US House Congressional District 8 Republican debate

The Arizona U.S. House Congressional District 8 Republican debate on June 25 featured some of the more notable names of the 2024 election cycle.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: A closer look at local Arizona political candidates

Bruce St. James and Larry Gaydos take a closer look at local political candidates after Steve Slaton claimed to have military experience and Shelby Busch was caught on video saying she would lynch Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Steve Slaton/X

2 hours ago

Glendale police seized hundreds of illegal fireworks on Monday. (Glendale Police Department photo)...

KTAR.com

Glendale police seize large stash of illegal fireworks

Glendale police seized hundreds of illegal fireworks on Monday. The confiscation took place at four different locations throughout Glendale.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: In politics, Chad Benson believes everyone has to be a ‘monster’

With so much out of state donations coming to Arizona politicians, Chad Benson talks about how much power and influence that money has. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Take the Amazing Arizonans podcast with you on the road this summer

Take the Amazing Arizonans podcast with you on the road this summer.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why is there still doubt when it comes to security in Arizona elections?

After numerous lawsuits and investigations into recent Arizona elections, Chris Merrill and Chad Benson wonder why there’s still so much public doubt when it comes to the integrity of Arizona elections. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Watch: Maricopa County Sheriff Democratic debate