Watch: Maricopa County Sheriff Democratic debate

PHOENIX — Two candidates squared off in the Maricopa County Sheriff Democratic debate on June 25.

Interim Sheriff Russ Skinner and challenger Tyler Kamp made their cases on why they should hold the position.

Paul Penzone previously held the position but stepped down with nearly a year left in his second term in January to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Who are the Democratic candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff?

Skinner was Penzone’s deputy sheriff and served as acting sheriff for about a month until the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed him as interim sheriff in February.

He joined the agency in 1990 and had been chief deputy, overseeing all administrative duties and operations, since 2018.

Skinner reportedly changed his party affiliation after Penzone announced his resignation in October 2023.

Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

His tenure with the Phoenix Police Department included time as a shift commander, gang enforcement sergeant and homicide detective.

