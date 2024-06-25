Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise police investigate murder-suicide of elderly couple

Jun 25, 2024, 4:15 AM

Surprise Police...

(Facebook File Photo/Surprise Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Surprise Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly couple, which appears to be a murder-suicide case.

Officers responded to a residence last Thursday near Sunrise Boulevard and Goldwater Ridge Drive after a caller reported finding their elderly neighbors dead inside the home.

Police identified the victims as married couple Shirley Germenis, 79, and Dionysios Germenis, 82.

According to police, Shirley Germenis was restricted to a wheelchair and required full-time medical care.

She suffered a fatal gunshot wound to her upper body. Her husband died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police urged anyone struggling with thoughts of harming themselves or others to call the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.

It operates 24 hours a day, seven days per week and provides free and confidential emotional support to anyone in a mental health crisis.

