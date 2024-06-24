PHOENIX – A firefighter was injured over the weekend in what appears to be an accidental shooting at a west Phoenix fire station, authorities said.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at Station 25 on 63rd Avenue south of Indian School Road in the Maryvale neighborhood.

The wounded firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after inadvertently firing his gun, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a media advisory Sunday.

The firefighter, who was released from the hospital after receiving treatment, has been placed on administrative leave, Phoenix Fire said.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

“At this time this investigation has led detectives to believe that this was an accidental injury,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in an email Monday morning. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.