PHOENIX — The Arizona Transportation Board has approved a five-year transportation facilities construction program plan that will run from 2025-29.

The program will bring pavement and bridge improvements and expand several highways across the state, according to a press release.

The $8.2 billion program puts importance on improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure throughout greater Arizona that includes areas outside of Maricopa and Pima Counties.

The plan provides more than $2.5 billion for these improvements during the next five years. This amounts to an average investment of $500 million per year to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges, according to a release.

The program provides $800 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, smart technology, freight mobility and signs, signals and lighting.

Which highways will see improvement?

The plan will allocate $780 million for projects that widen highways or improve interchanges across the state, including:

Improving the US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40 in Kingman, including expanding three segments of the highway from two to four lanes. The US 93 improvements include the widening project near Wickenburg, along with new projects near Cane Springs, Vista Royale and Big Jim Wash.

Widening the two-lane section of State Route 260 in the Lion Springs area between Payson and Heber-Overgaard. This will complete a four-lane divided highway along the SR 260 corridor.

Constructing a new I-40 interchange at Rancho Santa Fe Parkway in Kingman.

In Maricopa County, the program will provide $2 billion in construction projects in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments. Those projects include:

Widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande. The I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor will have four projects, including the construction of the I-10 Bridges over the Gila River that began this spring.

Extending Loop 303 between Van Buren Street and Maricopa County 85.

Providing new HOV ramp connections between I-10 and Loop 101.

Reconstructing the intersection of Grand Avenue, 35th Avenue and Indian School Road to separate traffic.

In Pima County, in coordination with the Pima Association of Governments, the program includes $849 million toward:

Improvements to I-10: Kino to Country Club, which includes building a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road, reconstructing the interchange at Kino Parkway and widening I-10 in the area.

Reconstructing the I-19 interchange at Irvington Road.

The program also includes $57 million for airport projects throughout Arizona, according to the release.

More information on the program is online.

