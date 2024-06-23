Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Transportation Board approves 5-year plan for highway improvements

Jun 23, 2024, 2:00 PM

The Arizona Transportation Board has approved a five-year transportation facilities construction pr...

The Arizona Transportation Board has approved a five-year transportation facilities construction program plan to improve highways.(ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Transportation Board has approved a five-year transportation facilities construction program plan that will run from 2025-29.

The program will bring pavement and bridge improvements and expand several highways across the state, according to a press release.

The $8.2 billion program puts importance on improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure throughout greater Arizona that includes areas outside of Maricopa and Pima Counties.

RELATED STORIES

The plan provides more than $2.5 billion for these improvements during the next five years. This amounts to an average investment of $500 million per year to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges, according to a release.

The program provides $800 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, smart technology, freight mobility and signs, signals and lighting.

Which highways will see improvement?

The plan will allocate $780 million for projects that widen highways or improve interchanges across the state, including:

  • Improving the US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40 in Kingman, including expanding three segments of the highway from two to four lanes. The US 93 improvements include the widening project near Wickenburg, along with new projects near Cane Springs, Vista Royale and Big Jim Wash.

  • Widening the two-lane section of State Route 260 in the Lion Springs area between Payson and Heber-Overgaard. This will complete a four-lane divided highway along the SR 260 corridor.

  • Constructing a new I-40 interchange at Rancho Santa Fe Parkway in Kingman.

In Maricopa County, the program will provide $2 billion in construction projects in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments. Those projects include:

  • Widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande. The I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor will have four projects, including the construction of the I-10 Bridges over the Gila River that began this spring.

  • Extending Loop 303 between Van Buren Street and Maricopa County 85.

  • Providing new HOV ramp connections between I-10 and Loop 101.

  • Reconstructing the intersection of Grand Avenue, 35th Avenue and Indian School Road to separate traffic.

In Pima County, in coordination with the Pima Association of Governments, the program includes $849 million toward:

  • Improvements to I-10: Kino to Country Club, which includes building a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road, reconstructing the interchange at Kino Parkway and widening I-10 in the area.

  • Reconstructing the I-19 interchange at Irvington Road.

The program also includes $57 million for airport projects throughout Arizona, according to the release.

More information on the program is online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona will serve as a model of automotive technologies thanks to a grant from USDOT. (Pixabay pho...

KTAR.com

Arizona to serve as automotive technology model, receives nearly $20 million in USDOT grants

Maricopa County will serve as a national model for new automotive technologies, part of a nearly-$20-million grant awarded to the state.

4 hours ago

A $2.4 million project to replace the Peoria City Hall roof will begin in July. (City of Peoria Fac...

KTAR.com

Roof maintenance project to begin in July on Peoria City Hall

The Peoria City Hall will stay in working order as crews work to replace the service building's roof over the next several months.

6 hours ago

Creating fake IDs gets 2 men indicted, prosecutors say...

KTAR.com

2 Phoenix men accused of creating fake IDs for undocumented migrants

Two undocumented men were indicted after being accused of creating fake IDs, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona said.

8 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of a building at Mack Innovation Park — a planned industrial and office pa...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

New York firm starts construction on first phase for massive Scottsdale industrial park

A developer that's flush with big projects in the Phoenix metro has started construction on the first phase of a more than 100-acre industrial park in Scottsdale.

10 hours ago

Candytopia...

KTAR.com

Candytopia opening interactive wonderland at Scottsdale Fashion Square in July

Tickets are on sale now for interactive sweets experience Candytopia, which will open its doors at Scottsdale Fashion Square in July.

19 hours ago

Police are searching for information on a series of cars damaged with a "bias element involved." (...

KTAR.com

Series of crimes with ‘bias element’ leaves cars damaged in central Phoenix

Police are seeking information about vehicles damaged within the last week determined to have a "bias element involved" in central Phoenix.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Arizona Transportation Board approves 5-year plan for highway improvements