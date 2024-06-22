Popular Tucson college bar Dirtbag’s to open in Phoenix

Dirtbag’s, a longtime haunt in Tucson for University of Arizona students, alumni and locals, is set to open a location in Phoenix.

Dirtbag’s Phoenix will be opening at 48th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood in the space currently occupied by The Spot at Arcadia.

The Phoenix version of Dirtbag’s will try to bring the same atmosphere, service and quality of food found at the Tucson location to the Valley.

“We are incredibly excited to bring that Dirtbag’s vibe to Phoenix,” Scott Hibler, the owner of Dirtbag’s Phoenix, said in a statement. “The Tucson location has been a cornerstone for fun and camaraderie, and we can’t wait to create the same memorable experiences for the people of Phoenix. We’ve kept some of our classic menu items while also introducing new options to cater to the diverse tastes of this vibrant city.”

Even though Dirtbag’s Phoenix will be under different ownership than the original location, it is expected to have the same hearty food menu including its huge sandwiches and burgers. The Phoenix location is expected to attract UArizona alumni and fans in the Valley, but also reach out to the broader Phoenix population.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.