PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Thursday her office has filed a petition to revoke probation for an East Valley youth violence suspect who was arrested on an alcohol charge the same day of his sentencing.

Jacob Pennington, 20, was arrested in Gilbert on June 13 hours after he was sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a December 2022 assault at an In-N-Out.

Pennington was booked on a charge of minor in consumption of alcohol. Mitchell said the incident was a probation violation.

“You know, it’s unacceptable that somebody, at any point in their probation, would violate the terms but so soon afterwards that just shows that he’s not fully comprehending how serious this is,” Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.

How many youth violence cases are connected to Jacob Pennington?

Pennington has been arrested two other times for East Valley youth violence cases.

The Gilbert resident was arrested Jan. 10 for his involvement in a Nov. 18, 2023, attack in San Tan Valley.

Pennington said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons, according to a probable cause statement. It was the first connection announced by police between the Gilbert Goons gang and the violent attacks. He was sentenced to probation in the case on June 10.

Three weeks later, Pennington was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault for his role in a Dec. 2, 2022, incident near Williams Field Road and Market Street. That case is still pending.

