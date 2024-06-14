More than 100 people rescued after being stranded on Salt River

PHOENIX — Authorities rescued more than 100 people who got stranded on the Salt River on Friday afternoon.

The Tonto National Forest reported the people were stranded at Pirates Island on the Lower Salt River due to swift currents and high water at about 12:40 p.m.

The people were rescued by 3 p.m. and only minor injuries were reported, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC15 Arizona reported more than 100 people were stranded.

The rescue location was about 35 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.