More than 100 people rescued after being stranded on Salt River

Jun 14, 2024, 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm

Authorities rescued tubers that got stranded on the Salt River on June 14, 2024. (Salt River Tubing Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities rescued more than 100 people who got stranded on the Salt River on Friday afternoon.

The Tonto National Forest reported the people were stranded at Pirates Island on the Lower Salt River due to swift currents and high water at about 12:40 p.m.

The people were rescued by 3 p.m. and only minor injuries were reported, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC15 Arizona reported more than 100 people were stranded.

The rescue location was about 35 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was immediately available.

More than 100 people rescued after being stranded on Salt River