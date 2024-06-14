PHOENIX — The Glendale City Council on Tuesday adopted a budget that significantly boosts spending in the West Valley suburb for the coming year.

The City Council unanimously approved the $1.48 billion plan with little discussion during a special budget meeting conducted during Tuesday’s regular meeting. That includes a $671 million operating budget and a $572 million capital improvement plan.

The 2024-25 fiscal year plan represents a 17% increase from the current year’s $1.26 billion budget.

“The budget adoption demonstrates that our continued focus on business development is a major factor in the astonishing revenue growth the city is achieving year after year. This growth allows the city to make continued investments into public safety, parks, community centers, streets and libraries,” City Manager Kevin Phelps said in a press release.

The city’s future includes what will be Arizona’s largest hotel and a theme park near the Westgate Entertainment District and State Farm Stadium, although it’s still unclear when the long-awaited projects will debut.

According to a recent ABC15 report, developers are now projecting a 2025 opening for the VAI Resort. However, the Mattel Adventure Park is still planning to open later this year.

The resort reportedly is expected to have a $32 million annual economic impact.

What does Glendale budget for next fiscal year include?

The public safety investment includes plans to hire 13 police officers and two supervisors.

The budget also includes over $21 million for a new evidence storage facility. In addition, $4 million was reserved for the next fiscal year to design a new crime lab.

While Glendale plans to increase spending, it will do so without raising the local property tax rate.

In fact, the rate will likely drop for the fiscal year that starts July 1, saving homeowners an estimated $7 for every $100,000 of limited property value.

The City Council is planning to vote on the new property tax levee on June 25.

“Proudly, this marks the 8th year in a row of not raising Glendale’s property tax rate,” Phelps said.

