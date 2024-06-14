Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 budget-conscious rental communities coming to metro Phoenix

Jun 14, 2024, 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

2 budget-friendly communities coming to Valley this summer...

Leasing is now underway for two affordable housing communities in Phoenix. (Photo courtesy of Bryten Real Estate Partners)

(Photo courtesy of Bryten Real Estate Partners)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two new budget-friendly communities are coming to the Valley this summer, authorities said.

The two communities are Streamliner 67th and Streamliner 16th, according to a Wednesday news release.

Leasing is now underway for both of them, according to developer Greenlight Communities and property manager Bryten Real Estate Partners.

The two communities will add 500 rental units to the Phoenix metro area. These units will range from studio to one- and two-bedroom apartments.

How much it costs to live in the new Phoenix rental communities

Streamliner 67th is at 6755 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix. It will bring 292 housing units to the area. Officials expect people to start moving in this July.

Rents at this complex start at $999 for studios, $1,199 for one bedroom and $1,349 for two bedrooms.

Streamliner 16th is at 1616 E. Polk St. in Phoenix. It will bring 208 housing units to the area. Officials expect people to start moving in this August.

Rents at this complex start at $1,099 for studios, $1,199 for one bedroom and $1,149 for two bedrooms.

The two communities fill a critical housing gap, according to Amity Dalton, the vice president of new development at Bryten.

“We are proud to be chosen to oversee the first two communities of this kind,” Bryten said in the news release. “We understand the challenges many Arizona residents face in securing modern, desirable communities at affordable rental rates.”

The two Streamliner communities provide essential amenities at affordable monthly rent prices, she added.

What amenities are at the 2 new budget-friendly rental communities?

The Wednesday news release said the Streamliner communities provide renters with essential necessities. Those include stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, faux wood blinds and a smart home system.

However, they don’t add “anything unnecessary” in order to keep rent prices reasonable.

Each community offers a pool and fitness center, along with:

  • Indoor secured bike storage.
  • Community laundry facilities.
  • A multi-purpose event lawn.
  • Large workspace with Wi-Fi.

Greenlight Communities co-founder Patricia Watts said she’s excited to start welcoming residents to the two affordable communities.

“These projects symbolize our commitment to developing housing for the hardworking residents of Phoenix,” Watts said in the news release. “A substantial amount of thought and research has gone into crafting budget-conscious housing.”

