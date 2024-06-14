Close
ARIZONA NEWS

EVIT to offer new associate degree in registered nursing

Jun 14, 2024, 4:15 AM

A woman checks liquids in a nursing home....

EVIT will offer an associate nursing program this upcoming fall. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) will offer a new associate degree program in registered nursing this fall, the school announced Wednesday.

EVIT was notified this week by its higher education accreditor, the Council on Occupational Education, that EVIT had been approved to offer an associate in applied science in nursing.

“This is a huge win for students who have been on waiting lists to get into other nursing programs and it’s a win for our state,” Superintendent Chad Wilson said. “The healthcare crisis we are facing will only worsen over the years and having additional, public institutions like EVIT working to solve the workforce shortage in healthcare is good for all of us.”

The nursing degree is the second associate’s program to be offered at EVIT. It offered an associate of applied science in surgical technology in January with additional associate degree programs in development.

For more details, visit their website.

