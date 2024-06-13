US 60 closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to Rose Fire

PHOENIX – US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg on Wednesday evening due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The brush fire was about 60 miles outside of downtown Phoenix at milepost 115. The blaze was between Wickenburg and the junction of US 60 and State Route 74. The westbound lanes of US 60 were closed at State Route 74, and the eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 113.

Anyone in the Rio Vista Hills community or homes between mileposts 113 and 118 had to evacuate, according to the Wickenburg Fire Department. Turtleback Mountain Ranch was placed in “SET” evacuation status.

The fire was reportedly 200 acres with no containment as of 7:40 p.m. with multiple structures burned.

Authorities say Red Cross is enroute to set up an evacuation center for residents at the community center.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway, ADOT said.

ADOT advises motorists travelling through Wickenburg to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

