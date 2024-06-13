PHOENIX — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Phoenix on Saturday for an event that will look to appeal to older voters.

The event in the state capital will be at 2 p.m., but no other details were immediately available, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Biden’s travels will take also take her to Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Minnesota; and Reno, Nevada.

While her events will feel like traditional rallies, the campaign also plans to use pickleball events and bingo nights to motivate older voters and keep them activated to help the campaign heading into November.

“Seniors are such a critical part of our coalition, and it is vitally important that we engage them this election cycle because they know President [Joe] Biden is the only candidate in this race fighting for lower prescription drug and health care costs and to protect and safeguard Medicare and Social Security,” Biden campaign manager Julia Chavez Rodriguez said.

“Dr. Biden is both a trusted voice for seniors speaking to the issues that matter most to them and a galvanizing force to activate our supporters ahead of the election.”

Jill Biden had spent much of the last 10 days at a federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, supporting her son Hunter Biden, who on Tuesday was convicted on federal firearms charges. The swing marks her return to the campaign trail after the trying experience for her family.

Older adults are more likely than the average American to vote, and they make up larger shares of the population in some key swing states.

Biden, who outperformed previous Democrats with the demographic in 2020, is looking to expand on the gains as his campaign seeks to maximize its chances of defeating former President Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee.

Jill Biden was in metro Phoenix as recently as last month, where she spoke at the Mesa Community College commencement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

