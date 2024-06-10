PHOENIX – With temperatures expected to spike again this week, authorities have issued another excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

The upcoming warning runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temps are expected to rise to heat up heading into midweek. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for most of south-central AZ Tuesday-Thursday. Tuesday temperatures increase to 110°F before peaking at 110-112°F Wednesday and Thursday across the lower deserts. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Uj0w4hoeiJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 10, 2024

“Anybody that’s going to be doing outdoor activities will need to take the necessary heat precautions, such as drinking a lot of water, wear loose-fit clothing, seek frequent breaks in the shade. It’s all about practicing heat safety,” Gabriel Lojero, meteorologist with the NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

When was the last Phoenix excessive heat warning?

Last week, the Valley was under an excessive heat warning from Wednesday to Friday before high temperatures dipped by a few degrees over the weekend.

The Phoenix forecast calls for a high of around 105 degrees Monday before the next heat wave boosts temperatures to around 110 degrees or more Tuesday-Thursday.

“Our normal high temperature for this time of the year is around 104, so we’ll be a good 8 degrees above normal by the middle of the week,” Lojero said.

It isn’t expected to be quite as hot as it was last week, when it reached 113 degrees in Phoenix on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s mark was a record for the date.

In addition, this week’s excessive heat warning won’t be as widespread as last week, when much of the southwest U.S. was impacted.

“This time, it includes the Las Vegas area all the way down into Phoenix and then southeast Arizona,” Lojero said.

What is the Phoenix forecast for the rest of the week?

Desert dwellers will get a respite on Friday, when highs are expected to be in the low to middle 100s as a weak weather disturbance moves across Arizona, Lojero said.

However, the heat will be back on for the weekend, and perhaps beyond.

“It does look like after that disturbance passes through, temperatures actually are going to rise back up next weekend closer to 110. … In fact, looking at the outlook for the next couple of weeks, the general trend does favor temperatures above normal,” Lojero said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

