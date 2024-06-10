Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Back in the hot seat: Another excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix

Jun 10, 2024, 10:30 AM

A silhouette image shows a person pouring water on himself under a sun, with palm trees in the back...

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix for June 11-13, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – With temperatures expected to spike again this week, authorities have issued another excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

The upcoming warning runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Anybody that’s going to be doing outdoor activities will need to take the necessary heat precautions, such as drinking a lot of water, wear loose-fit clothing, seek frequent breaks in the shade. It’s all about practicing heat safety,” Gabriel Lojero, meteorologist with the NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

When was the last Phoenix excessive heat warning?

Last week, the Valley was under an excessive heat warning from Wednesday to Friday before high temperatures dipped by a few degrees over the weekend.

RELATED STORIES

The Phoenix forecast calls for a high of around 105 degrees Monday before the next heat wave boosts temperatures to around 110 degrees or more Tuesday-Thursday.

“Our normal high temperature for this time of the year is around 104, so we’ll be a good 8 degrees above normal by the middle of the week,” Lojero said.

It isn’t expected to be quite as hot as it was last week, when it reached 113 degrees in Phoenix on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s mark was a record for the date.

In addition, this week’s excessive heat warning won’t be as widespread as last week, when much of the southwest U.S. was impacted.

“This time, it includes the Las Vegas area all the way down into Phoenix and then southeast Arizona,” Lojero said.

What is the Phoenix forecast for the rest of the week?

Desert dwellers will get a respite on Friday, when highs are expected to be in the low to middle 100s as a weak weather disturbance moves across Arizona, Lojero said.

However, the heat will be back on for the weekend, and perhaps beyond.

“It does look like after that disturbance passes through, temperatures actually are going to rise back up next weekend closer to 110. … In fact, looking at the outlook for the next couple of weeks, the general trend does favor temperatures above normal,” Lojero said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

106° | 77°
103° and sunny

Arizona News

Arizona Democrats Kris Mayes, left, and Katie Hobbs campaign together in October 2022 before Mayes ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes says her office alone should investigate ‘pay-for-play’ allegations

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office doesn't need help investigating “pay-for-play” allegations that might involve Gov. Katie Hobbs.

39 minutes ago

Tucker Carlson coming to Phoenix on Sept. 4 to talk politics, news...

KTAR.com

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson set to visit Phoenix during 1st national arena tour

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to visit Phoenix this summer as part of his first national arena tour.

2 hours ago

This photo was distributed in a missing person bulletin for James Zoccoli. The Mesa teenager, who w...

KTAR.com

Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died

A Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week died in a hospital Sunday after being found unconscious in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game will impact Arizona

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses spoke with Mike Broomhead to discuss the impact of hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game, along with the early start time for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will have on Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

New Arizona water infrastructure projects kicked off on Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona

Congressman Greg Stanton, a military leader and several Arizona mayors will sign new Arizona water infrastructure projects on Monday.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona continues to see increase in DUIs and wrong-way drivers

Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at weekend incidents in Phoenix involving drunk drivers and wrong-way drivers in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Back in the hot seat: Another excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix