Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona

Jun 10, 2024, 9:22 AM | Updated: 9:22 am

New Arizona water infrastructure projects kicked off on Monday...

Rep. Greg Stanton is supporting several water infrastructure projects that could draw down less of the Colorado River water. (File photos: Greg Stanton/via X, left, Utah Division of Water Resources, right)

(File photos: Greg Stanton/via X, left, Utah Division of Water Resources, right)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Several new Arizona water infrastructure projects are officially ready for construction, authorities announced.

“Water is arguably the most important issue facing the future of Arizona,” Rep. Greg Stanton told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday.

Stanton was scheduled to join the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several Arizona mayors for a signing ceremony that will set the projects into motion later in the morning.

In order to combat the state’s long-term drought conditions, leaders must launch a wide range of water sustainability projects, he said.

“Today we’re announcing a series of smaller projects, but critically important projects to rural towns, to smaller towns, the tribal communities, etc.,” Stanton said. “Their water success is critical to the future of Arizona.”

What are the new Arizona water infrastructure projects?

Stanton said $19 million in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects are signed, meaning funding is in place and construction will start soon.

One of the projects will reactivate the Kyrene Reclamation Facility in Tempe.

RELATED STORIES

The facility, which has been dormant for a long time, will soon collect and treat reclaimed water. Essentially, the reactivation will give the city one more source of water — as well as an expanded groundwater storage system.

“The city of Tempe, which is in my district, we’re going to be funding the reopening of a water reclamation facility to help them better recycle water, meaning they’re going to draw down less of the Colorado River water,” Stanton said.

Additionally, the city of Maricopa will soon be home to a new water facility.

“In the city of Maricopa, we’re going to help to construct an aquifer recharge facility so that we can have more use of groundwater, which is critically important for the drought condition,” he said.

This will enable high-quality water to be recharged within the city.

The cities of Flagstaff and Tolleson will also benefit. Authorities will create a detention basin to collect and detain flood water in Flagstaff. In Tolleson, officials will construct a new well.

Where does funding for the new water projects come from?

The new Arizona water infrastructure projects will be funded under the Arizona Environmental Infrastructure Authority, which Stanton helped create in 2020.

It will ultimately fund $200 million for water projects around the state. It’s already funded a total of $35 million for two dozen projects across Arizona.

Stanton authored the bill, but other members of Congress can find projects through the facility. Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Ruben Gallego (CD-3) also use the program, Stanton said.

While these smaller projects are officially ready for construction, Stanton said there are several big water conservation projects he’s working on. One will boost water resources in Phoenix.

“I’m going to work with Mayor [Kate] Gallego and the city of Phoenix on their advanced waterproof purification facility, which will take wastewater and better purify it and put it back into the system without having to draw down more of the Colorado River water,” Stanton said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tucker Carlson coming to Phoenix on Sept. 4 to talk politics, news...

KTAR.com

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson set to visit Phoenix during 1st national arena tour

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to visit Phoenix this summer as part of his first national arena tour.

24 minutes ago

This photo was distributed in a missing person bulletin for James Zoccoli. The Mesa teenager, who w...

KTAR.com

Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died

A Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week died in a hospital Sunday after being found unconscious in Phoenix.

1 hour ago

A silhouette image shows a person pouring water on himself under a sun, with palm trees in the back...

Kevin Stone

Back in the hot seat: Another excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix

With temperatures expected to spike again this week, authorities have issued another excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game will impact Arizona

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses spoke with Mike Broomhead to discuss the impact of hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game, along with the early start time for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will have on Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona continues to see increase in DUIs and wrong-way drivers

Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at weekend incidents in Phoenix involving drunk drivers and wrong-way drivers in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

File photo of a DPS cruiser. A suspect was wounded early Monday, June 10, 2024, after exchanging gu...

KTAR.com

Suspect wounded in shootout with DPS SWAT, ending overnight standoff in eastern Arizona

A suspect was wounded in a shootout that ended an overnight standoff with SWAT personnel in eastern Arizona.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona