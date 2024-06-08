Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale Fashion Square to host blood drive on Monday

Jun 8, 2024, 9:00 AM

Saving Arizona Blood Drive...

(Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Working in conjunction with the American Red Cross, the Scottsdale Fashion Square shopping center will host a blood drive on Monday, June 10.

According to a press release, “someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, whether due to an accident, surgery, illness or disease. That means blood products must be constantly replenished, and doing so is only possible thanks to volunteer blood donors.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

RELATED STORIES

Appointments are required for this event, which will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment or register online.

During a blood donation, approximately one pint of whole blood is given. The process usually takes about an hour.

“Scottsdale Fashion Square is always looking for ways to contribute to our community,” Melanie Sutton, a senior marketing manager at Scottsdale Fashion Square, said in the release. “This blood drive provides shoppers, retailers and our neighbors in the Scottsdale community an opportunity to meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations that help save lives.”

Scottsdale Fashion Square is located at 7014 E. Camelback Rd. The blood drive will take place in the American Red Cross Bloodmobile in the parking lot across from Capital One Café.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Daniel Holguin, left, and Maria Castillo, right, sit for their haircuts at the Glendale Community C...

David Ulloa Jr./Cronkite News

ClipDart recreates barbershop, salon experience for Glendale older adults

ClipDart responds to the disparity of students of color and vulnerable populations being able to access affordable, quality hair services.

4 hours ago

The Peoria Police Department located a noncustodial father who allegedly kidnapped his child, autho...

KTAR.com

Peoria child kidnapped by noncustodial parent, police say

The Peoria Police Department located a noncustodial father who allegedly kidnapped his child, authorities said Sunday.

7 hours ago

organ-donation...

Nick Borgia

Arizona sets new record for monthly organ donations in May

A new record for monthly organ donations was set in Arizona for the month of May, officials announced Friday.

7 hours ago

boardwalk-carousel...

Nick Borgia

Arizona Boardwalk announces opening of Boardwalk Carousel

Arizona Boardwalk announced the arrival the Boardwalk Carousel, its latest attraction to the Scottsdale entertainment complex.

8 hours ago

Global sportswear brand Puma has opened its new distribution center in the Glendale area along the ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Puma opens huge distribution center in metro Phoenix

Global sportswear company Puma has opened its regional distribution center along the Loop 303 in metro Phoenix.

9 hours ago

direct-air-capture...

Nick Borgia

Leading direct air capture manufacturer CarbonCapture signs lease for facility in Mesa

CarbonCapture Inc., a leading U.S. direct air capture (DAC) company signed a lease for a high-volume manufacturing facility in Mesa.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Scottsdale Fashion Square to host blood drive on Monday