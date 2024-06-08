Scottsdale Fashion Square to host blood drive on Monday

PHOENIX — Working in conjunction with the American Red Cross, the Scottsdale Fashion Square shopping center will host a blood drive on Monday, June 10.

According to a press release, “someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, whether due to an accident, surgery, illness or disease. That means blood products must be constantly replenished, and doing so is only possible thanks to volunteer blood donors.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Appointments are required for this event, which will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment or register online.

During a blood donation, approximately one pint of whole blood is given. The process usually takes about an hour.

“Scottsdale Fashion Square is always looking for ways to contribute to our community,” Melanie Sutton, a senior marketing manager at Scottsdale Fashion Square, said in the release. “This blood drive provides shoppers, retailers and our neighbors in the Scottsdale community an opportunity to meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations that help save lives.”

Scottsdale Fashion Square is located at 7014 E. Camelback Rd. The blood drive will take place in the American Red Cross Bloodmobile in the parking lot across from Capital One Café.

