Arizona Boardwalk announces opening of Boardwalk Carousel

PHOENIX — Arizona Boardwalk announced the arrival of the Boardwalk Carousel, its latest attraction to the Scottsdale entertainment complex.

The Boardwalk Carousel and ticket kiosk are located next to OdySea Aquarium and across from Butterfly Wonderland’s entrance. Tickets are $4 per ride, providing an affordable experience for families and visitors exploring the destination.

“Who doesn’t love a ride on a carousel? Just the sight of one evokes the feeling of nostalgia and sweet childhood memories,” Managing Partner Greg Charbeneau said in a news release. “That is why we are so excited to add the Boardwalk Carousel to our already exciting lineup of family-friendly offerings at Arizona Boardwalk.”

The new, classic 50-foot merry-go-round features 60 hand-crafted animals, inviting visitors of all ages to enjoy the attraction. Rare and endangered species are among the many animals as well as two “chariot” benches for those who prefer a steady, leisurely ride.

“At a whopping 50 feet, it’s also one of the largest carousels in Arizona, featuring animals we all know and love.”

From land creatures like pandas, lions, tigers, rhinos and elephants to beloved marine animals such as sea turtles, sea lions, sharks and penguins, the new carousel boasts an large collection that celebrates the wonders of the animal kingdom.

The Boardwalk Carousel was custom-built by Chance Rides in Wichita, Kansas. The hours for the new attraction will vary seasonally.

