ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Boardwalk announces opening of Boardwalk Carousel

Jun 9, 2024, 6:30 AM

boardwalk-carousel...

Arizona Boardwalk announced the arrival the Boardwalk Carousel, its latest attraction to the Scottsdale entertainment complex. (Arizona Boardwalk photo)

(Arizona Boardwalk photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Boardwalk announced the arrival of the Boardwalk Carousel, its latest attraction to the Scottsdale entertainment complex.

The Boardwalk Carousel and ticket kiosk are located next to OdySea Aquarium and across from Butterfly Wonderland’s entrance. Tickets are $4 per ride, providing an affordable experience for families and visitors exploring the destination.

“Who doesn’t love a ride on a carousel? Just the sight of one evokes the feeling of nostalgia and sweet childhood memories,” Managing Partner Greg Charbeneau said in a news release. “That is why we are so excited to add the Boardwalk Carousel to our already exciting lineup of family-friendly offerings at Arizona Boardwalk.”

The new, classic 50-foot merry-go-round features 60 hand-crafted animals, inviting visitors of all ages to enjoy the attraction. Rare and endangered species are among the many animals as well as two “chariot” benches for those who prefer a steady, leisurely ride.

“At a whopping 50 feet, it’s also one of the largest carousels in Arizona, featuring animals we all know and love.”

From land creatures like pandas, lions, tigers, rhinos and elephants to beloved marine animals such as sea turtles, sea lions, sharks and penguins, the new carousel boasts an large collection that celebrates the wonders of the animal kingdom.

The Boardwalk Carousel was custom-built by Chance Rides in Wichita, Kansas. The hours for the new attraction will vary seasonally.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Daniel Holguin, left, and Maria Castillo, right, sit for their haircuts at the Glendale Community C...

David Ulloa Jr./Cronkite News

ClipDart recreates barbershop, salon experience for Glendale older adults

ClipDart responds to the disparity of students of color and vulnerable populations being able to access affordable, quality hair services.

2 hours ago

Peoria police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a child whom he does not have custody...

KTAR.com

Peoria child kidnapped by noncustodial parent, police say

The Peoria Police Department is searching for a noncustodial parent who allegedly kidnapped their child, it said Saturday.

4 hours ago

organ-donation...

Nick Borgia

Arizona sets new record for monthly organ donations in May

A new record for monthly organ donations was set in Arizona for the month of May, officials announced Friday.

5 hours ago

Global sportswear brand Puma has opened its new distribution center in the Glendale area along the ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Puma opens huge distribution center in metro Phoenix

Global sportswear company Puma has opened its regional distribution center along the Loop 303 in metro Phoenix.

7 hours ago

direct-air-capture...

Nick Borgia

Leading direct air capture manufacturer CarbonCapture signs lease for facility in Mesa

CarbonCapture Inc., a leading U.S. direct air capture (DAC) company signed a lease for a high-volume manufacturing facility in Mesa.

16 hours ago

A county employee carries stacks of ballots in the sorting area of the mail ballot processing room ...

Associated Press

A local race in Nevada’s primary could have implications for elections in Arizona

Issues surrounding election conspiracies have surfaced in a local race in Nevada, which are similar issues found throughout Arizona.

18 hours ago

