PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Friday that the Apache County Attorney is under investigation for alleged misuse of public funds and for threatening and intimidating a political opponent.

Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter to the Apache County Board of Supervisors saying a search warrant was executed on Monday at the office of County Attorney Michael Whiting.

“Seeking and executing a warrant on a County Attorney’s office was a significant decision that I did not take lightly,” Mayes said in the letter. “Since serving the search warrant, County Attorney Michael Whiting has not returned to the office, and attorneys from the office are now calling on him to resign.

“As the State’s chief law enforcement officer, I made the determination that serving a warrant at this time was in the best interest of the state of Arizona and the Apache County Attorney’s Office.”

Details regarding Whiting’s alleged misconduct were not immediately available.

Mayes’ office has granted the chief deputy of the Apache County Attorney’s Office full authority during Whiting’s absence and will get help from the criminal division of the AG’s Office.

“The exercise of my supervisory authority is intended to assist the Apache County Attorney’s Office, not control it,” Mayes said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.