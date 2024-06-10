Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hard Rock eyes 2026 opening date for Reverb hotel in Scottsdale

Jun 10, 2024, 4:05 AM

Reverb by Hard Rock Scottsdale is set to debut in Arizona in 2026. Pictured is a Reverb by Hard Roc...

Reverb by Hard Rock Scottsdale is set to debut in Arizona in 2026. Pictured is a Reverb by Hard Rock in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Hard Rock International)

(Courtesy of Hard Rock International)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The first Hard Rock hotel in Arizona is set to debut in 2026.

Hard Rock International, along with equity partner ERES Capital, confirmed its development plans on June 4 for its new Scottsdale-area hotel. As revealed by the Business Journal in 2023, Reverb by Hard Rock Scottsdale is being built at The Sydney, a 26-acre mixed-use project on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Land near 90th Street and the Loop 101 freeway.

In its latest project update, the hotel room count for Reverb by Hard Rock has increased to 195 rooms compared to 168 that was reported last year.

“We’re planning an amazing cultural hub for guests who love music, sports and exploring exciting places, all in the beautiful Sonoran Desert,” said Todd Hricko, senior vice president and head of global hotel development for Hard Rock International, in a statement.

Hard Rock expects the hotel to be open by late spring or summer in 2026. Gensler will be the architect of the five-story hotel, which will include food and beverage offerings such as a coffee bar and lounge, a rooftop bar, an outdoor swimming pool as well as a sundeck, sound booths, coworking space, fitness room, amenity closets, guest laundry and more.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

