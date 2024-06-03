PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Friday nearly $700,000 in funding for Arizona.

The funding from the Family Self Sufficiency (FSS) Program and the Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) Service Coordinator Program will be used to equip residents with the tools and resources they need to achieve financial independence, attain families’ goals and build generational wealth and economic mobility, according to a news release.

“At HUD, part of our work includes empowering people to navigate everyday challenges,” HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman said in the release. “The funding announced today provides a foundation for personal and financial growth that will help families achieve their families’ goals and attain economic justice.”

What does the funding for programs in Arizona offer?

The FSS program is a voluntary initiative offered to families in HUD-assisted housing. Program coordinators provide guidance and strategies to connect participating families with resources aimed at increasing their finances, according to the release. These efforts also seek to reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance.

The ROSS Service Coordinator program provides funding to hire and maintain service coordinators, the release said. These coordinators assess the needs of residents in public and Indian housing, and they coordinate available community resources to meet those needs.

“As we continue to expand housing supply and improve housing affordability, we are just as focused on ensuring that residents have the support and services, they need to reach opportunities and meet their goals,” said Richard Monocchio, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing.

“There’s nothing more inspiring than seeing individuals and families building for their future and the future of their children when they’re given the opportunity to achieve their dreams with help from programs like FSS and ROSS.”

HUD also released the 2024 Fiscal Year ROSS program Notice of Funding Opportunity that will provide $40 million for eligible entities to apply. The three-year grant will help pay for service coordinators at target developments, officials said.

California also received nearly $3 million in total funding in Friday’s announcement.

