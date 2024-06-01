Close
Northbound State Route 87 closed north of Phoenix due to fire

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed Saturday north of Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT announced the closure at 1:24 p.m. The northbound lanes are closed due to a brushfire at milepost 210, past Sunset Lookout on the way to Sunflower.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes, ADOT said. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Motorists leaving the valley towards Payson should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

