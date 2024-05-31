Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man who went missing in Phoenix

May 31, 2024, 4:34 PM

Manuel Aragon has been missing since Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (DPS Photo)...

Manuel Aragon has been missing since Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (DPS Photo)

(DPS Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday after an 81-year-old man went missing in Phoenix.

Manuel Aragon was last seen in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Aragon has a medical condition that may make him appear disoriented or confused.

He may be using a walker and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve button up shirt, dark brown pants and a brown hat.

Aragon is 5-foot-7, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and graying hair.

Anyone with information on Aragon’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was reopened in the West Valley after a crash during evening rush ho...

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopened in West Valley after crash

Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was reopened in the West Valley after a crash during evening rush hour on Friday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Samuel Rhyner received six life sentences on May 31, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man gets 6 life sentences for sexual abuse of daughter, stepdaughter

A Phoenix man convicted of sexually abusing his daughter and stepdaughter was sentenced to six life sentences plus an additional 73 years in prison on Friday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

South Carolina man allegedly groomed 12-year-old Arizona girl...

Serena O'Sullivan

South Carolina man sentenced to prison for sex offenses related to 12-year-old Arizona girl

A South Carolina man accused of being a pedophile will spend 27 years in prison for abusing a 12-year-old Arizona girl, prosecutors said.

7 hours ago

Mugshot of Leticia Martinez Perez on the left and surveillance footage of a shoplifting incident at...

Kevin Stone

‘Thong Thief’ accused of swiping items worth $14K from West Valley Victoria’s Secret stores

A woman was arrested recently in connection with multiple thefts from West Valley Victoria's Secret stores in what authorities are calling the "Thong Thief" case.

8 hours ago

A tractor-trailer crash shut down westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley on May 31, 2024. (ADOT...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopened in West Valley after tractor-trailer crash

A tractor-trailer crash shut down westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley for about an hour on Friday morning, authorities said.

9 hours ago

missing 59-year-old woman Silver Alert...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old woman found safe in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was canceled after a 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix was found safe on Friday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man who went missing in Phoenix