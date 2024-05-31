PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday after an 81-year-old man went missing in Phoenix.

Manuel Aragon was last seen in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Aragon has a medical condition that may make him appear disoriented or confused.

He may be using a walker and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve button up shirt, dark brown pants and a brown hat.

Aragon is 5-foot-7, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and graying hair.

Anyone with information on Aragon’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.