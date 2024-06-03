Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

First, and foremost, all MWU Clinic patients get thorough and comprehensive healthcare. In some cases, you may actually receive two examinations, one from the student doctor or clinician and another from their supervising certified physician or healthcare provider. physician and one from the faculty physician.

Second, you can also feel good knowing that your visit may also help students gain the hands-on learning experience and confidence they need to make them the best healthcare provider they can be!

Some of the benefits patients may experience at the Midwestern Clinics include:

Helping Students Gain Hands-On Learning Experience: Students can gain practical, hands-on experience in a clinical setting under the supervision of experienced faculty. This experiential learning is crucial for developing clinical skills and medical knowledge.

Seeing Interdisciplinary Collaboration in Action: The MWU Clinics integrate various healthcare disciplines, promoting collaboration between physicians and students from multiple healthcare disciplines. This interdisciplinary approach can lead to more comprehensive patient care.

Being Part of Student Research: MWU students working in the clinics often conduct research within their clinics, allowing students and faculty to engage in clinical research projects. This can lead to advancements in medical knowledge and improved patient outcomes.

Reaching the Community: The MWU Clinics often serve underserved communities/groups, providing access to healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable. This outreach not only benefits patients but also allows students to understand and address healthcare disparities.

Obtaining Relevant Patient Education: MWU Clinics prioritize patient education, empowering individuals to take an active role in managing their health and making informed healthcare decisions based on relevant information that students and faculty may have recently learned.

Being Part of Quality Improvement: Continuous assessment and feedback mechanisms that patients provide at the MWU Clinics help improve the quality of care provided. Students and faculty can identify areas for improvement and implement changes to enhance patient outcomes.As an MWU Clinic patient, you have the opportunity to play a vital role in healthcare education, patient care, research, and community health initiatives.

Most insurance plans are accepted as well as having affordable prices for services for those who may not have insurance coverage.

Visit mwuclinics.com/az for more information.