PHOENIX — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of initiating a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix motel.

Solomon Smith, 34, allegedly shot his victim on May 20, 2024, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting took place in a motel near 28th and Sweetwater avenues, which is near the Interstate 17 between Thunderbird and Cactus roads.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 7:15 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities brought the victim, 38-year old Remember Remember, to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Smith faces multiple charges, according to court documents:

One count of first-degree murder

One count of aggravated assault that caused serious physical injury

One count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

One count of attempted armed robbery.

He faces an additional charge for having a weapon as a prohibited possessor.

What led up to the fatal shooting in north Phoenix motel?

Before the shooting, Smith drove to the motel in a red 2013 Chevrolet Spark with no license plate, according to court documents.

He allegedly walked to the room where “a former sexual partner” was staying with Remember, a friend, and demanded entry. Remember then left the hotel room and left the two alone.

The demands continued, with Smith telling his former partner to pay $250 for rent, court documents said.

“When the female was unable to pay, Solomon produced a tan semiautomatic handgun from his person,” court documents said.

Smith then allegedly struck the left side of her head, near her temple, causing a minor injury.

Remember knocked loudly on the motel room door, at which point Smith left the room, court documents said.

“Solomon exited the room and said, ‘This all happened because of this n— right here,’ pointed his arm toward Remember and fired three shots, striking Remember twice in the chest and once in the head,” court documents said.

Police arrested him eight days later but he invoked his Miranda Rights and refused to talk, court documents said.

