PHOENIX — Anglers can plunge their fishing lines into Arizona’s public waters for free this Saturday.

People won’t need a fishing license to reel in catches this weekend thanks to Arizona’s Free Fishing Day. The celebration is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD).

Normally, Arizona fishing licenses start at $37 for people who are 18 and over. Additionally, a combination hunt and fish license for youths aged 10-17 is $5.

Despite the free deal, anglers still have to comply with bag limits and other fishing regulations, according to AZGFD spokesperson Tom Cadden.

“Free Fishing Day is a great way for anglers to invite novices and friends who haven’t gotten into the past time of fishing to experience it,” Cadden told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday. “A lot of people are have never done it but they’re curious to learn and that’s why free fishing day is a great way to take somebody out because they don’t require a license on that day.”

He also said newbies should try angling this Saturday — and to buy a fishing license if they have fun. Funds from these sales go to state conservation programs, including:

Management of fisheries

Habitat protection

Fishing education

The Sport Fish Restoration Program

Best places to go during Arizona’s Free Fishing Day

“This is a really good time of year for fishing in Arizona,” Cadden said. “People who like to fish for warm water species such as bass, catfish and carp, they can go to the central Arizona reservoirs.”

That includes Lake Pleasant, Roosevelt Lake, Apache Lake and Saguaro Lake.

“They can go to western Arizona along the Colorado River, or our local community program waters,” Cadden added.

His recommendations for fishing spots are different for people who are craving cold-water species.

“The people who want to escape the heat and chase after some trout, they can they can look into some of the creeks along the Mogollon Rim of Arizona’s White Mountains,” Cadden said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Brandon King contributed to this report.

