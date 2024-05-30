Close
Poll: Maricopa County transportation sales tax ballot measure is on road to success

May 30, 2024, 10:00 AM

Vehicles fill a Phoenix freeway with the city skyline in the background. A ballot measure to extend...

A ballot measure to extend a sales tax that funds transportation in Maricopa County has overwhelming support, according to polling conducted in May 2024. (Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)

(Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Maricopa County voters overwhelmingly support a ballot measure to extend a sales tax that funds transportation in the region, according to a new poll.

Proposition 479 is essentially a 20-year extension of the Prop 400 half-cent sales tax, which metro Phoenix voters originally approved in 1985 and renewed in 2004.

Last August, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed legislation to put the measure on the ballot this November after wrangling with Republican lawmakers over the details of how the funds could be used. Hobbs, a Democrat, had vetoed a previous version of the plan passed by the GOP-led Legislature.

How strong is support for Prop 479 sales tax, according to new poll?

Phoenix-based Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) asked a sample of 550 Maricopa County registered voters if they supported extending the sales tax to fund transportation projects such as freeways, arterial roadways, public transportation and light rail. The survey was conducted May 7-14.

A whopping 68% of respondents said they support the measure, with 18% opposing it and 14% undecided, according to results released Thursday.

“When a measure is supported by a 50-point margin, it’s clear that it resonates well with the electorate,” Mike Noble, NPI founder and CEO, said in a press release. “It’s only a half-cent — most people are fine with it.”

Opinion is trending in the right direction for Prop 479 backers. NPI polling showed 56% support, 17% opposition and 26% undecided a year ago.

Democrats provided the highest approval (75% yes/12% no) in the new poll, but Republicans (63%/25%) and independents (65%/15%) also supported Prop 479 by comfortable margins.

“Even groups typically resistant to taxes show strong support for this initiative,” Noble said. “It helps that it is a renewal of an existing tax rather than introducing a new one.”

