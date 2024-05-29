PHOENIX – A Republican Arizona House ad hoc committee released a report Wednesday calling for the impeachment of Democratic state Attorney General Kris Mayes, who dismissed the maneuver as a partisan ploy.

In a 102-page report delivered to Speaker Ben Toma on Tuesday and released a day later, the House Ad Hoc Committee on Executive Oversight alleges that Mayes has abused her power, neglected duties and committed malfeasance since taking office in January 2023.

“For these reasons, the Committee finds that Attorney General Mayes has committed impeachable offenses. The Committee recommends the House adopt a resolution impeaching Attorney General Mayes and appointing a board of managers to prosecute her at a Senate trial,” the report says.

The report accuses Mayes of abusing the legal system to attack opponents, refusing to defend certain state laws in court and failing to produce records for the ad hoc committee, among other allegations.

Can Republicans impeach Arizona AG Kris Mayes?

There is no reasonable chance the committee’s findings will lead to Mayes’ removal from office. The GOP-controlled House could potentially impeach her by a majority vote if all Republicans in the chamber agree.

However, the Arizona Constitution requires a 2/3 majority in the Senate (20 votes in the 30-seat chamber) to convict and remove her. Republicans control the Senate by a 16-14 margin.

“The investigative report released today by the sham House ad hoc oversight committee isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on,” Mayes’ office said in a statement Wednesday. “This partisan stunt by far-right members of the Legislature makes a mockery of real legislative oversight. It is based on nothing more than political and policy disagreements that legislators like Rep. Jacqueline Parker have with Attorney General Mayes.”

Ad hoc committee chair ‘frustrated and disappointed’

Toma formed the ad hoc committee to investigate Mayes in February, with Parker serving as chair. However, Democratic lawmakers refused to participate and Mayes refused to cooperate.

“I am deeply frustrated and disappointed by Attorney General Mayes’ lack of cooperation with our requests for more information and records concerning the many allegations that came to the committee’s attention. I am also disappointed that none of my Democratic colleagues decided to participate whatsoever or learn about the proper role of the attorney general under our state constitution,” Parker said in a press release Wednesday.

“Despite the attorney general’s lack of transparency with the committee, we have seen and heard enough. I hope all House members will thoroughly review the committee’s report and findings and agree to impeach Attorney General Mayes and consider other measures outlined in our report to prevent future weaponization of the AG’s office.”

