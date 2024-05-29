Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House committee releases report calling for AG Kris Mayes’ impeachment

May 29, 2024, 12:04 PM

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2024, the day of t...

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2024, the day of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Executive Oversight's first hearing. The committee released a report May 29, 2024, calling for Mayes' impeachment. (X Photo/@AZAGMayes)

(X Photo/@AZAGMayes)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Republican Arizona House ad hoc committee released a report Wednesday calling for the impeachment of Democratic state Attorney General Kris Mayes, who dismissed the maneuver as a partisan ploy.

In a 102-page report delivered to Speaker Ben Toma on Tuesday and released a day later, the House Ad Hoc Committee on Executive Oversight alleges that Mayes has abused her power, neglected duties and committed malfeasance since taking office in January 2023.

“For these reasons, the Committee finds that Attorney General Mayes has committed impeachable offenses. The Committee recommends the House adopt a resolution impeaching Attorney General Mayes and appointing a board of managers to prosecute her at a Senate trial,” the report says.

RELATED STORIES

The report accuses Mayes of abusing the legal system to attack opponents, refusing to defend certain state laws in court and failing to produce records for the ad hoc committee, among other allegations.

Can Republicans impeach Arizona AG Kris Mayes?

There is no reasonable chance the committee’s findings will lead to Mayes’ removal from office. The GOP-controlled House could potentially impeach her by a majority vote if all Republicans in the chamber agree.

However, the Arizona Constitution requires a 2/3 majority in the Senate (20 votes in the 30-seat chamber) to convict and remove her. Republicans control the Senate by a 16-14 margin.

“The investigative report released today by the sham House ad hoc oversight committee isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on,” Mayes’ office said in a statement Wednesday. “This partisan stunt by far-right members of the Legislature makes a mockery of real legislative oversight. It is based on nothing more than political and policy disagreements that legislators like Rep. Jacqueline Parker have with Attorney General Mayes.”

Ad hoc committee chair ‘frustrated and disappointed’

Toma formed the ad hoc committee to investigate Mayes in February, with Parker serving as chair. However, Democratic lawmakers refused to participate and Mayes refused to cooperate.

“I am deeply frustrated and disappointed by Attorney General Mayes’ lack of cooperation with our requests for more information and records concerning the many allegations that came to the committee’s attention. I am also disappointed that none of my Democratic colleagues decided to participate whatsoever or learn about the proper role of the attorney general under our state constitution,” Parker said in a press release Wednesday.

“Despite the attorney general’s lack of transparency with the committee, we have seen and heard enough. I hope all House members will thoroughly review the committee’s report and findings and agree to impeach Attorney General Mayes and consider other measures outlined in our report to prevent future weaponization of the AG’s office.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Father-son shooting in Glendale left dad dead, police say...

KTAR.com

14-year-old Glendale boy accused of fatally shooting father

The Glendale Police Department said a father-son shooting left a man dead, which led to the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect.

13 minutes ago

Smoke can be seen from a camper fire that delayed traffic on Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix, ...

KTAR.com

NB Interstate 17 closed briefly north of metro Phoenix after camper fire near Bumble Bee

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed briefly north of metro Phoenix on Wednesday morning after a camper caught fire, authorities said.

2 hours ago

The Simmons Fire can be seen burning near Kearny, Arizona, on May 28, 2024. The fire has destroyed ...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Simmons Fire destroys at least 2 structures after prompting evacuations

At least two structures were destroyed overnight by a wildfire that prompted evacuations near the central Arizona town of Kearny.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. Police responding to a shooting in Ahwatukee on Tuesday...

KTAR.com

Man killed, teen seriously injured in late-night shooting in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee area

A man was killed and a teenage boy was seriously wounded in a late-night shooting Tuesday in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee neighborhood.

5 hours ago

Auto thefts in Arizona fell from 2022 to 2023, new report found...

KTAR.com

Auto thefts in Arizona fell 6% last year due to various factors, expert says

Auto thefts in Arizona fell last year by 6% compared to the year before, according to a new report from The National Insurance Crime Bureau.

5 hours ago

Avondale sand volleyball grand opening...

Nick Borgia

City of Avondale announces grand opening of sand volleyball complex

The City of Avondale announced the grand opening of a new sand volleyball complex. It is located at The BLVD.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Arizona House committee releases report calling for AG Kris Mayes’ impeachment