Father-son shooting in Glendale left dad dead, police say...

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old Glendale boy shot and killed his father on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. in a residence near Olive and 67th avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

He killed his father, 39-year-old Joshua Lee Goldman, police said.

The father and son lived together, along with the suspect’s grandfather and sister, who had allegedly been arguing with Goldman before the shooting.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot with a friend after shooting his father and drove off with his father’s Toyota Camry.

He then tried to flee Arizona and drive to Las Vegas, leading officers on a car chase to evade arrest, court documents said. He allegedly drove as quickly as 130mph during the chase.

Troopers arrested him on Interstate 40 near Kingman after using a grappler to stop the car.

The suspect was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm as a minor.

What led up to alleged father-son shooting in Glendale?

The incident began when the father demanded a phone that the sister had given to her brother, court documents said. The father allegedly yelled at the sister before breaking her tablet. He then left her room, closed the door and was shot twice by the suspect, court documents said.

Both the suspect’s sister and grandfather told police they believed Goldman was high on drugs when his son shot him, court documents said.

Police found four bullet wounds in Goldman’s body, court documents said.

The grandfather of the suspect and his sister told police the victim may have relapsed on illegal drugs weeks before the shooting, which led to him becoming more argumentative in the period leading up to the shooting, court documents said.

