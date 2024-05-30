Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona schools chief Tom Horne says tutoring program is boosting reading, math scores

May 30, 2024, 4:05 AM

Tom Horne: One-on-one tutoring program benefits Arizona students...

The tutoring program is open for K-12 students. (Photo by Cheriss May for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Cheriss May for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The final session of a statewide one-on-one tutoring program began on Tuesday and will last through July 9.

The Achievement Tutoring Program has boosted students’ scores since the first six-week program was launched in November 2023, according to Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

Over 20% of students who registered for the program have seen “academic gains representing half a school year of learning,” according to an announcement from last week.

RELATED STORIES

Horne joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday to flesh out the findings. He said the data comes from two six-week sessions in 2024, the first of which took place in January.

“In the first session, we had 4,242 students and 23% of the made a half-year gain in six weeks,” Horne said. “Then we had a second session in March and beginning of April. Now, the number of students increased from 4,242 to 6,481 and 22% made a half-year gain in six weeks.”

The program is one of 16 initiatives the state’s education program is working on to improve student academics, he added.

What is the one-on-one tutoring program in Arizona?

This program was designed for public district and charter school students in grades 3-8 who test below proficiency levels in reading, writing or math.

However, any student enrolled in a public or charter school in grader K-12 is eligible for the program — as long as they tested below proficient in the three above categories. The department of education uses federal COVID-19 relief funds to keep the program free for parents and students.

The tutoring sessions last up to 60 minutes for a maximum of four days a week. The total is six weeks.

Horne said his department doesn’t have enough money to renew it after the last session ends in July.

“I won’t have the money because these federal SSR funds expire Sept. 30,” he said. “If we get a year with a surplus, as we had two years ago, rather than a deficit as we’ve had this year, we’ll ask this legislature to fund this.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

West Valley Silver Alert. Headshot of Roger Holm of Surprise, who went missing Wednesday, May 29, 2...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for West Valley man who went missing after leaving home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a West Valley man who went missing after leaving his home that morning.

28 minutes ago

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of ha...

Heidi Hommel

Here are warning signs of body image issues as Arizona summer nears

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of having to put on a bathing suit.

3 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/White Castle)...

KTAR.com

White Castle restaurant set to open in Goodyear in June

National fast-food chain restaurant White Castle plans to open its third Arizona location in Goodyear on June 11.

3 hours ago

A highway sign marks State Route 89A, which will be closed in the Sedona area from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7...

Aaron Schmidt

Closures of State Route 89A north of Sedona for rockfall project to start next week

PHOENIX — Drivers who would typically use State Route 89A at the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona will have to find an alternative route next week. SR 89A will be closed in both directions between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday […]

3 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police SUV parked next to yellow crime scene tape. Police responded to rPol...

KTAR.com

Woman killed, man injured in crash in north Phoenix

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle collision in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

10 hours ago

Honduran woman sentenced to over 10 years for human smuggling...

Nick Borgia

Leader of Arizona human smuggling operation sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Honduran woman was sentenced to 10 years of prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to human smuggling, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona schools chief Tom Horne says tutoring program is boosting reading, math scores