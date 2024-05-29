Juvenile male suffers gunshot injury in south Phoenix
May 28, 2024, 10:08 PM | Updated: 10:09 pm
(Getty Images File Photo/Alexander Koerner)
PHOENIX — A juvenile male suffered a gunshot injury in south Phoenix on Tuesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Officers responded to a shopping center near Baseline Road and 51st Avenue for reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.
Police arrived and located a juvenile male with a gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital and the injury was not considered life-threatening.
Authorities say preliminary information suggested the juvenile shot himself. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident.
No further information was available.
