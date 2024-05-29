Juvenile male suffers gunshot injury in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile male suffered a gunshot injury in south Phoenix on Tuesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a shopping center near Baseline Road and 51st Avenue for reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.

Police arrived and located a juvenile male with a gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital and the injury was not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say preliminary information suggested the juvenile shot himself. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

No further information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.