ARIZONA NEWS

Residents outside Kearny evacuated due to Simmons fire

May 28, 2024, 8:49 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

Residents outside of Kearny have been placed on "GO-EVACUATE" status due to the Simmons fire, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Pinal CSO photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Residents of the Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny have been placed on “GO-EVACUATE” status due to the Simmons fire, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that Ray Elementary in Kearny has been designated as a meeting place for residents evacuated.

At 9:09 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office placed residents south of Ray Junction Road and State Route 177 to Kearny city limits to “SET-Be Alert” status.

The fire was first reported around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire is burning on both sides of the river east of Florence-Kelvin Highway and south of State Route 177, authorities say. State Route 177 was closed in both directions around 8:40 p.m. according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

How big is the Simmons fire?

The wind-driven fire remains active, burning southeast through grass and brush. Officials estimated the fire to be 300 acres as of 8:15 p.m.

For safety reasons, power was turned off to the north end of Kearny.

Two single engine airtankers were able to get one load of retardant on the east side of the first before being grounded for the night, authorities say. Additional resources requested include two strike teams, two tenders and a second hand crew.

This is a developing story.

Residents outside Kearny evacuated due to Simmons fire