PHOENIX – At least two structures were destroyed overnight by a wildfire that prompted evacuations near the central Arizona town of Kearny, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management told KTAR News 92.3 FM the Simmons Fire had consumed about 400 acres with no containment about 4½ miles northwest of Kearny.

“It was too dark for crews to get back in there last night, and they were focused on keeping that fire from advancing into Kearny, along with structure protection,” Davila said. “So, they are trying to get operations into the community where those two structures were lost and do some other additional structure assessments.”

Kearny is located off State Route 177 between Superior and the Hayden-Winkelman area, about 85 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix in Pinal County.

Due to the #SimmonsFire continuing to burn near the Riverside neighborhood, residents to the south from Ray Junction Rd. and SR177 to Kearny city limits have been placed in "SET-Be Alert" status. Residents in the Riverside neighborhood remain in "GO-Evacuate status. — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) May 29, 2024

Evacuations were ordered around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny. Ray Elementary school was designated as a meeting place for displaced residents.

Highway closed due to Simmons Fire has been reopened

SR 177 was closed in the area of the Simmons Fire on Tuesday night but has since been reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

“However, we’re asking drivers to be cautious in that area as we do have engines in there and crews working along the side of the road,” Davila said.

The fire was burning on both sides of the Gila River and got into the river bottom Tuesday night, Davila said.

“What that means is the dense vegetation in there will put up some big, thick, black smoke, so crews are working along the river and then again on that southeast side to … put in some line to keep that fire from advancing into Kearny.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

This is an updated version of a story originally published May 28, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.