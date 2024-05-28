Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 reopen near Bethany Home Road due to crash

May 27, 2024, 8:44 PM | Updated: May 28, 2024, 10:34 am

A crash tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Monday, May 27, 2024...

A crash tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road reopened early Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic temporarily closed on Monday night, ADOT said.

Vehicles were forced to exit SR 51 at or before Glendale Avenue.

The closure was due to a crash that blocked multiple lanes and held up traffic.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.


No additional information was immediately available.

