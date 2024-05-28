PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road reopened early Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic temporarily closed on Monday night, ADOT said.

Vehicles were forced to exit SR 51 at or before Glendale Avenue.

The closure was due to a crash that blocked multiple lanes and held up traffic.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

UPDATE: SR 51 SB is CLOSED at Glendale Avenue; all traffic must exit at or before Glendale Avenue. There’s no estimated time to reopen the road. For real-time traffic and road information, check either https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz or the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/b6g4TcyWt9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 28, 2024



No additional information was immediately available.

