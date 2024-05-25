Close
1-year-old in serious condition after nearly drowning in Scottsdale pool

May 24, 2024, 7:29 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm

A one-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Scottsdale. (Pexels photo)

PHOENIX — A one-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was pulled from a pool in Scottsdale on Friday, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The boy was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from the pool having not been seen for two minutes, according to authorities.

He was crying and had breathed in “a large amount of water” by the time crews arrived, Scottsdale Fire said.

The incident occurred near Cactus Road and 94th Street, east of the Loop 101 Freeway.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

