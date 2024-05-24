Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Speaker believes Arizona House has enough votes to pass Secure the Border Act, send to ballot

May 24, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Speaker Ben Toma believes the Arizona House has the votes to pass the Secure the Border Act, which would send the controversial measure to the ballot in November.

“My experience has been that I think we’re going to have the vote,” Toma told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday. “So, we’re going to get it done.”

The Republicans have the majority in the House, meaning a vote along party lines would be enough for HCR2060 to pass and put it on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. It’s unknown when the House would vote on the measure.

The GOP has the same majority in the Senate, which passed the measure earlier in the week, but saw complications with the measure’s passing with some members concerned about its language and functionality.

RELATED STORIES

If enacted, local law enforcement would be able to arrest those who they see cross the border illegally and not at a designated port of entry.

“I guess that caused a lot of concern among some members and some frankly some members of the business community and other friends out there that don’t understand what the bill actually is,” Toma said.

Opponents have argued the bill will be a repeat of SB1070, Arizona’s controversial “show-me-your-papers” law that passed in 2010 and was eventually partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has called the measure “harmful legislation” and voiced concerns that Arizona would lose business if it became law.

Toma said Hobbs’ issues don’t trump the need for greater border security.

“Quite frankly, I’m surprised that the Democrats aren’t voting for this because Hobbs herself mentioned border security in the State of the State but then hasn’t done anything at all of any kind to my knowledge to try to actually do something about the problem,” Toma said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The OFFSTREET Fesitval Arts & Crafts Show will return to Prescott, Ariz. for Memorial Day weekend. ...

Damon Allred

OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show returns to Prescott for Memorial Day weekend

The OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show is returning to Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott for a cultural showcase over the weekend.

27 minutes ago

Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after...

KTAR.com

2 coyotes euthanized after man walking his dog attacked in Scottsdale

Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday after a man walking his dog was attacked.

2 hours ago

Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Firefighters gain more containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

The Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of 12:30 p.m. on May 24, 2024, according to the Arizona Central West Zone. The fire started on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Two ordinances in Chandler could cut down on youth violence...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler City Council passes 2 new laws banning brass knuckles, unruly gatherings

Chandler residents who host unruly gatherings or give brass knuckles to minors may get a $2,500 fine due to two new ordinances.

4 hours ago

Sunny, hot weather is expected in Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty ...

Danny Shapiro

Expect sunny, hot weather in Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend

Those staying in town during Memorial Day weekend will be treated to sunny, hot weather, according to meteorologists.

5 hours ago

A 7-year-old girl died on Thursday, May 23, 2024, after she was struck by a truck in Mesa. (Faceboo...

KTAR.com

7-year-old girl dies after being struck by truck in Mesa

A 7-year-old girl died on Thursday after she was struck by a truck in Mesa, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Speaker believes Arizona House has enough votes to pass Secure the Border Act, send to ballot