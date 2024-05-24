Here are some of the biggest events happening in the Valley this Memorial Day weekend
May 24, 2024, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — There are a handful of things to do around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend, such as going for a hike, visiting a museum or exploring United States history.
We’ve made a list of some places to go and things to do Friday through Monday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Piestewa Peak
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Venue: Piestewa Peak Dr. Trailhead (2701 Piestewa Peak Dr.)
- Note: Piestewa Peak was renamed in April 2003, honoring Army Specialist Lori Piestewa. She was a member of the Hopi tribe and first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the U.S. military.
- American Indian Veterans National Monument
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Venue: Heard Museum (2301 N. Central Ave.)
- Navajo Code Talker Memorial
- Day: Each day
- Time: Anytime
- Venue: Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza (1700 W. Washington St.)
- Note: The site features the Vietnam Veterans, Korean War, 9/11, Law Enforcement and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, among others.
Scottsdale
- USS Arizona Memorial Garden at Salt River
- Date: Each day
- Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Venue: 7455 N. Pima Rd.
Mesa
- Arizona Wing and Aviation Museum
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Venue: 2017 N. Greenfield Rd.
Gilbert
- 9/11 Memorial
- Day: Each day
- Time: Anytime
- Venue: 501 E. Civic Center Dr.
Anthem
- Anthem Veterans Memorial
- Day: Monday
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Venue: 41703 N. Galvin Peak Parkway
