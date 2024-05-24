Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are some of the biggest events happening in the Valley this Memorial Day weekend

May 24, 2024, 4:05 AM

Piestewa Peak was renamed from a slur for Indigenous women to Piestewa in 2003 to honor Lori Ann Pi...

Piestewa Peak was renamed from a slur for Indigenous women to Piestewa in 2003 to honor Lori Ann Piestewa, the first Indigenous American soldier killed during the Iraq War. (Getty Images File)

(Getty Images File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are a handful of things to do around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend, such as going for a hike, visiting a museum or exploring United States history.

We’ve made a list of some places to go and things to do Friday through Monday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Piestewa Peak
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Venue: Piestewa Peak Dr. Trailhead (2701 Piestewa Peak Dr.)
    • Note: Piestewa Peak was renamed in April 2003, honoring Army Specialist Lori Piestewa. She was a member of the Hopi tribe and first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the U.S. military.
  • Navajo Code Talker Memorial
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Anytime
    • Venue: Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza (1700 W. Washington St.)
    • Note: The site features the Vietnam Veterans, Korean War, 9/11, Law Enforcement and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, among others.

Scottsdale

Mesa

RELATED STORIES

Gilbert

  • 9/11 Memorial
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Anytime
    • Venue: 501 E. Civic Center Dr.

Anthem

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Basel...

KTAR.com

Silver alert issued for man last seen driving his car in Phoenix

Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, police said.

6 hours ago

Arizona senator who wanted amendments to Secure the Border Act...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona senator who wanted amendments to Secure the Border Act explains why he voted ‘yes’

An Arizona senator who wanted amendments to the Secure the Border Act before voting "yes" on May 22, 2024, explains why his tune changed.

8 hours ago

Arizona doctors California abortions...

Associated Press

Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom

Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

9 hours ago

Deion Alexander Garcia, 27, is accused of child sex crimes while working as a dental assistant in C...

Nick Borgia

Chandler dental assistant indicted for sexual abuse of child patients

A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted Deion Alexander Garcia for sexual abuse of young dental patients while providing x-ray exams.

11 hours ago

Father convicted of first-degree murder in northern Arizona...

Associated Press

Arizona man convicted of first-degree murder in starvation death of 6-year-old son

A northern Arizona father was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son.

11 hours ago

Brian Galvez and broken window...

Nick Borgia

Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through windows of Mesa businesses

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through the windows of eight Mesa businesses, police said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Here are some of the biggest events happening in the Valley this Memorial Day weekend