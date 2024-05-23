Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 schools in Scottsdale Unified School District to offer no-cost meals next school year

May 23, 2024, 4:05 AM

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Unified School District)...

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Unified School District)

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Unified School District)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Scottsdale Unified School District will provide no-cost meals at four of its schools next school year.

Students will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch after recent changes to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) portion of the federal National School Lunch and School Breakfast program. The new program goes into effect in August.

Hohokam and Yavapai Elementary, Tonalea Middle and Coronado High School families will no longer need to apply and qualify their students for free meals based on usage of government assistance programs.

Instead, the four schools now meet the CEP participation requirements after a change by the Arizona Department of Education that permits Medicaid participation to directly approve students.

“We are thrilled to be able to add the CEP to the list of food service programs we offer,” SUSD Nutrition Services Director Patti Bilbrey said in a press release. “Implementing CEP at these four, qualifying school sites allows our students to have access to no-charge, high-quality, healthy breakfasts and lunches each and every day of the school year.”

How many students will receive no-cost meals?

RELATED STORIES

Close to 2,000 students will receive free breakfasts and lunches every day next school year based on the new program.

“We know that kids who aren’t hungry at school learn better,” Bilbrey added. “Making sure that they aren’t permits them to be full participants in their education. Every student, regardless of their family’s income, deserves a hunger-free education.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Old Station Sub Shop has new owner who wants to honor past...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Long-time Valley sub shop gets new owner but keeps legacy

The Old Station Sub Shop, a Phoenix eatery that has drawn national attention due to its proximity to The Zone, has a new owner.

3 hours ago

As travelers gear up for Memorial Day weekend, officials are stressing preparedness for what's proj...

KTAR.com

Arizona, buckle up! Memorial Day weekend traffic expected to be among busiest in decades

As travelers gear up for Memorial Day weekend, officials are stressing preparedness for what's projected to be one of the busiest in over two decades.

3 hours ago

A large fire burns...

KTAR.com

Tonto National Forest, some state trust lands implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions

Tonto National Forest officials are putting into effect Stage 1 Fire and Recreational Target Shooting Restrictions for parts of the forest.

3 hours ago

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a drowning incident in a backyard pool in Phoenix. ...

KTAR.com

2-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Phoenix pool

A 2-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a pool in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. It is unknown how long the child was in the pool.

10 hours ago

Light rail service in Tempe is going to be affected starting next week. (Valley Metro Photo)...

KTAR.com

Light rail track repairs to affect service in Tempe starting next week

Valley Metro Light Rail service will be impacted in two Tempe locations over the next few weeks while track repairs are made.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

4 schools in Scottsdale Unified School District to offer no-cost meals next school year