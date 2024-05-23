PHOENIX — The Scottsdale Unified School District will provide no-cost meals at four of its schools next school year.

Students will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch after recent changes to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) portion of the federal National School Lunch and School Breakfast program. The new program goes into effect in August.

Hohokam and Yavapai Elementary, Tonalea Middle and Coronado High School families will no longer need to apply and qualify their students for free meals based on usage of government assistance programs.

Instead, the four schools now meet the CEP participation requirements after a change by the Arizona Department of Education that permits Medicaid participation to directly approve students.

“We are thrilled to be able to add the CEP to the list of food service programs we offer,” SUSD Nutrition Services Director Patti Bilbrey said in a press release. “Implementing CEP at these four, qualifying school sites allows our students to have access to no-charge, high-quality, healthy breakfasts and lunches each and every day of the school year.”

How many students will receive no-cost meals?

Close to 2,000 students will receive free breakfasts and lunches every day next school year based on the new program.

“We know that kids who aren’t hungry at school learn better,” Bilbrey added. “Making sure that they aren’t permits them to be full participants in their education. Every student, regardless of their family’s income, deserves a hunger-free education.”

