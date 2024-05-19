Here are 15 websites you will find yourself using all the time

The web as we know it is changing. It started in November 2022 when ChatGPT was released. Why go to a website when you can just get the details from an easy-to-use chatbot?

Now that more and more folks are relying on AI — and it’s getting baked into the apps we’re already using — you can expect more and more sites to fold. After all, visits (and ad views or product purchases) are what pay the bills.

But websites aren’t dead, at least not yet. I have some good ones up my sleeve. Dig in, and I’ll bet you’ll find at least a couple you just have to visit.

Want to add anything to my list? Head to the (unofficial) Komando page on Reddit and drop in any good sites you’d like to share that you aren’t affiliated with.

A list of websites to check out

CamelCamelCamel: This is an awesome tool if you shop on Amazon. It tracks prices, shows you a product’s price history and even lets you set price-drop alerts for your items. It’s a must to spot when brands raise their prices like crazy so that a “sale” looks worth it.

Futurepedia: Explore this massive library of AI tools if you’re AI-curious but don’t know where to start. It’s good whether you’re looking for something specific for your biz or just want to play around. You can search by name, category or use case.

Radio Garden: An interactive map lets you tune in to radio stations broadcasting live around the world. It’s super fun, especially if you’re a radio junkie like I am. Hey, maybe you’ll stumble upon my show.

Google Arts & Culture: Places: Pick a country or city and explore high-res photos and artwork from its cultural institutions. You can even tour museum collections virtually. I like to do this before I visit in person.

PlugShare: A crowdsourced map of EV and Tesla charging stations worldwide. Enter your starting point and destination, and the site will map your route and show all charging stations along the way.

Honey: Save money shopping with this browser extension that auto-adds promo codes and sends price-drop alerts. The PayPal-owned site saves folks an average of $126 a year. I use it all the time. It’s so easy and auto-adds the codes for you.

KTool: Use your Kindle for more than books by easily sending articles, X threads and newsletters right to it. It’s nice to read on a device that doesn’t buzz with notifications all the time.

Campflare, CampScanner and Recreation.gov: Dreaming of a sold-out camping spot? These sites all notify you when someone cancels their reservation so you can snag it yourself. You’ll be sleeping under the stars in no time.

SeniorLiving: See where you can save — grocery stores, restaurants and more — with this massive list of discounts for older adults. Don’t wait till you’re 65 to check out this list; some of the offers start when you hit 50.

AntennaWeb: Ever wondered what channels you can still watch if you cancel your streaming subscriptions? This site shows all the free broadcast channels available in your area. In some places, it’s dozens!

Social Security Administration: How much Social Security can you expect? Find out by creating an account on the official website. Once you do, you can view details about your earnings record and your estimated benefits, including retirement. (And, yes, it’s probably less than you want but more than you might think.)

Ultimate Book List: This massive database of celebrity book recommendations gives you a new way to pick your next read. Browse picks from entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, entertainers like Taylor Swift and authors like Gretchen Rubin.

SwipeWell: Calling all small-biz owners and marketing pros looking for inspiration. Browse hundreds of examples of successful landing pages, online courses, lead magnets and other content examples. Just think of all the time it could save you.

Coolors: Need a color scheme for … anything? On the homepage, click Start the Generator, then hit the spacebar to get a new color palette. Bonus: They all look good!

Perplexity AI: It’s better than ChatGPT much of the time. I’ve also been using Poe AI. PSA: Don’t pay a monthly fee for any chatbot until you know you like it. Wait at least a month to make sure you think it’s worth the money.

