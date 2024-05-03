PHOENIX — Vestar announced Wednesday that it will break ground on Phase 2 of construction for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek on May 20.

The new retail destination will feature a new Target along with a mix of retail shops, services and dining options. The center is located at the northwest corner of Gantzel Combs Roads.

“We look forward to kicking off Phase 2 in May, taking us one step closer to our grand opening next year,” Executive Vice President of Development Jeff Axtell said in a press release.

The 260,000-square foot development is aiming for its grand opening in the fall of 2025. By then, visitors can expect to dine at McDonald’s, Better Buzz Coffee, Zaxby’s Restaurant and Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

Other Phase 2 stores include Verizon, Petco, Mattress Firm, My Dr. Now and Mountain America Credit Union.

“This important milestone brings us closer to the completion of Vineyard Towne Center,” Axtell said. “Now that this project is nearly 100% leased, it reaffirms our vision from day one, which was to bring a premium shopping experience to the Queen Creek community.”

This month, Keep It Cut Hair Salon, Crown One Beauty Supply and Wingstop have already opened their doors as initial establishments.

According to the release, Over Easy, Café Rio, Academy Bank and Cinnaholic will open in May. Recently signed tenants Lifequest, Cadence Running Company and Thai Chili 2 Go will follow shortly after, opening this summer.

Vineyard Towne Center is one of five new projects Vestar is developing in Arizona. Queen Creek Crossing, Verrado Marketplace, Laveen Towne Center and The Shops at Lake Pleasant are the other developments under construction across the state.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.