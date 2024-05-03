Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Vestar announces Phase 2 groundbreaking for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek

May 3, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

Vineyard Towne Center...

Vestar will begin Phase 2 of Vineyard Towne Center's development. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Vestar announced Wednesday that it will break ground on Phase 2 of construction for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek on May 20.

The new retail destination will feature a new Target along with a mix of retail shops, services and dining options. The center is located at the northwest corner of Gantzel Combs Roads.

RELATED STORIES

“We look forward to kicking off Phase 2 in May, taking us one step closer to our grand opening next year,” Executive Vice President of Development Jeff Axtell said in a press release.

The 260,000-square foot development is aiming for its grand opening in the fall of 2025. By then, visitors can expect to dine at McDonald’s, Better Buzz Coffee, Zaxby’s Restaurant and Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

Other Phase 2 stores include Verizon, Petco, Mattress Firm, My Dr. Now and Mountain America Credit Union.

“This important milestone brings us closer to the completion of Vineyard Towne Center,” Axtell said. “Now that this project is nearly 100% leased, it reaffirms our vision from day one, which was to bring a premium shopping experience to the Queen Creek community.”

This month, Keep It Cut Hair Salon, Crown One Beauty Supply and Wingstop have already opened their doors as initial establishments.

According to the release, Over Easy, Café Rio, Academy Bank and Cinnaholic will open in May. Recently signed tenants Lifequest, Cadence Running Company and Thai Chili 2 Go will follow shortly after, opening this summer.

Vineyard Towne Center is one of five new projects Vestar is developing in Arizona. Queen Creek Crossing, Verrado Marketplace, Laveen Towne Center and The Shops at Lake Pleasant are the other developments under construction across the state.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Woman accused of manslaughter after fatal crash with motorcyclist....

KTAR.com

Woman who was allegedly impaired arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Phoenix

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

30 minutes ago

North Rim...

Nick Borgia

North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open on Sunday, May 15 at 6 a.m. officials announced Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Smart Fare town halls: Valley Metro to teach riders about resources...

KTAR.com

Valley Metro hosting town halls to inform riders about new Smart Fare system

Want to learn about the Valley Metro's new fare system? Attend one of the 15 Smart Fare town halls scheduled around the metro Phoenix area.

2 hours ago

Avondale Fiesta 2024: What to expect from Saturday event...

Serena O'Sullivan

Avondale Fiesta returns Saturday to kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Can't wait for Sunday's Cinco de Mayo celebrations? Practice your salsa moves early at Avondale Fiesta 2024, which takes place on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Electric vehicles are on display at an Electrify Expo festival...

KTAR.com

Electrify Expo, a 2-day electric vehicle festival, is pulling into Glendale this weekend

Electrify Expo, which bills itself as the world's largest electric vehicle festival, is speeding into Glendale this weekend for the first time.

10 hours ago

File phot of a Mesa police SUV. A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounce...

KTAR.com

Suspect dies after getting shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa

A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Vestar announces Phase 2 groundbreaking for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek