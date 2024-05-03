Close
AZ Political Podcast: Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee talks making history, politics, money and more

May 3, 2024, 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:35 am

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — On this week’s AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe sits down with Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee. She’s the highest-ranking Republican in state government.

Yee won reelection in 2022 by accumulating the most votes of any Republican running that year. It was also a year that saw Democrats win races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

Jim wonders: What lessons can Republicans who are running in 2024 learn from Yee?

The two also talk about the wave of pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the U.S. Protestors are putting pressure on universities to divest from Israel.

Since Yee is responsible for investing the state of Arizona’s money, Jim asks if Yee has experienced any pressure to do the same. She provides valuable insight on why the demands for divestment are more complicated than they might seem.

Finally, Jim talks with Treasurer Yee about her family’s fascinating history — and her own compelling story as the first Asian-American woman elected to statewide office in Arizona history.

Not only that, but Yee is also the first Asian-American Republican woman in U.S. history to be elected to a major statewide office.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

