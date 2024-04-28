Silver Alert canceled after 62-year-old Scottsdale man found safe

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled on Sunday for a 62-year-old Hispanic man in Scottsdale who went missing on Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was found safe.

Carlos Martinez Hernandez left his group home near Osborn and Hayden roads at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, reportedly jumping the wall into an alleyway and taking off, Scottsdale police said.

He had last been seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He suffers from a medical condition that can leave him lost and confused and speaks Spanish only, according to authorities.

