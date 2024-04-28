Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 62-year-old Scottsdale man found safe

Apr 27, 2024, 6:23 PM | Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 12:28 pm

A Silver Alert was issued for a 62-year-old man in Scottsdale on Saturday. (2012 DMV photo/Scottsda...

A Silver Alert was issued for a 62-year-old man in Scottsdale on Saturday. (2012 DMV photo/Scottsdale PD)

(2012 DMV photo/Scottsdale PD)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled on Sunday for a 62-year-old Hispanic man in Scottsdale who went missing on Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was found safe.

Carlos Martinez Hernandez left his group home near Osborn and Hayden roads at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, reportedly jumping the wall into an alleyway and taking off, Scottsdale police said.

He had last been seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He suffers from a medical condition that can leave him lost and confused and speaks Spanish only, according to authorities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Queen Creek high school teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with student...

KTAR.com

Queen Creek high school teacher arrested, accused of sharing “inappropriate image” with student

A Queen Creek high school teacher was accused of showing an inappropriate image to a student, leading to his arrest, according to police.

9 minutes ago

US 93 closed north of Wickenburg due to Sunday morning crash...

KTAR.com

US 93 closed north of Wickenburg in both directions after crash

The US 93 closed north of Wickenburg at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

2 hours ago

Fire tore through a Phoenix home, displacing 5, authorities say...

KTAR.com

5 people displaced after alley fire spreads to Phoenix residence

Five people were displaced after a fire tore through a Phoenix home on Saturday night, according to authorities.

4 hours ago

McKenna Faith Breinholt attends the "American Idol" Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22...

Damon Allred

Gilbert woman McKenna Faith Breinholt advances to ‘American Idol’ final 10

McKenna Faith Breinholt from Gilbert has become one of the final 10 contestants remaining on this season of "American Idol."

5 hours ago

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport...

KTAR.com

Food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor vote to ratify new contract

Phoenix Sky Harbor food service workers with voted on Thursday to ratify a contract that sets a new standard for employees in the region.

6 hours ago

File photo of solar panels. Conditions are right in the Sonoran Desert for quickly making up the co...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

4 Valley cities are the fastest places to recoup solar installation expenses

Four cities in the Phoenix metro were ranked as the best places in the nation to quickly recoup the expenses of installing home solar panels.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Silver Alert canceled after 62-year-old Scottsdale man found safe