Silver Alert deactivated for 84-year-old woman who was found by family in Phoenix

Apr 26, 2024, 5:31 AM | Updated: 12:47 pm

Barbara Davis was found near Baseline Road and 24th Street on April 26, 2024. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was deactivated early Friday for an 84-year-old woman who was found after she’d gone missing in Phoenix, authorities said.

An alert went into effect for 84-year-old Barbara Davis after midnight and was canceled around 11 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Davis was found by family near Baseline Road and 24th Street and taken home, Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email.

She suffers from a medical condition which could cause her to appear confused.

